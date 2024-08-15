 Maharashtra: Congress Reviews Preparations For Assembly Election
Party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatras had given the Congress success in the Lok Sabha election, Chennithala said, but cautioned that the assembly poll would not be easy.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:28 AM IST
The Congress on Wednesday held a review meeting in Amravati in preparation for the assembly election.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Congress state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, legislative Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey, opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, legislative council leader Satej Banti Patil, Goa and Daman in-charge Manikrao Thakre, and former minister Yashomati Thakur.

The opposition is in power at the Centre and the state, he said. “[The ruling] Mahayuti is notorious for misusing wealth and power. So don’t be careless. The Maharashtra election is important for the country. Tremors of change here will be felt in Delhi,” he said.

Patole criticised the government for its alleged corruption and failure to address the issues of farmers and unemployment. He accused the BJP-led coalition of creating a facade of development while engaging in widespread exploitation. Patole emphasised the Congress’ commitment to upholding the values of Maharashtra and restoring the state’s integrity.

Wasnik stated that while the Congress adheres to secular principles, the RSS does not share this commitment. He warned that the BJP, despite lacking a majority in the Lok Sabha, still poses a threat to the Constitution and urged Congress members to unite and work to defeat the Mahayuti coalition.

