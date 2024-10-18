 Maharashtra: Congress Nominates Ravindra Chavan For Nanded Parliamentary By-Election Following Father's Death
The Congress on Thursday named Ravindra Chavan, son of the late Vasantrao Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary by-election. Vasantrao Chavan, a former Congress MP for Nanded, passed away on August 26, 2024, at a hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness at the age of 70.

Despite his health struggles, he had secured a victory in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat earlier this year, defeating BJP's Pratap Patil Chikhalikar by 59,442 votes.

His win was significant, considering the challenges posed by a weakened Congress following Ashok Chavan’s defection to the BJP and his own health issues.

