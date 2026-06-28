Maharashtra: Congress Leader Arif Naseem Khan Slams Fadnavis Govt Over TET Paper Leak

Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan, on Sunday, reacting to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak, stated that nearly 24 to 25 lakh students and their families have suffered due to repeated examination paper leaks, including the NEET.

The TET-2026 examination, conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, at examination centres across the state. However, the examination was postponed following the alleged paper leak.

Speaking to reporters, Khan said, "Look at the way examination papers—whether NEET, CBSE, or now TET—are being leaked, with Maharashtra appearing to be the epicentre. According to investigations by government agencies, one must ask why the Maharashtra government failed to secure the TET examination and how this leak occurred."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the TET paper leak, Congress leader Md. Arif Naseem Khan says, “Look at the way exam papers—whether NEET, CBSE, or now TET—are being leaked, with Maharashtra appearing to be the epicentre. According to investigations by government agencies, one… pic.twitter.com/uEdjdm3OO5 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

Holding the government responsible for the incident, Khan said it should accept moral responsibility for the paper leak.

Further addressing the media, he said, "A similar situation has occurred with CBSE. Regarding TET, the examination scheduled for tomorrow had to be postponed due to the leak. So, who is responsible for the pain and suffering caused to these students and their families? The Maharashtra government must accept moral responsibility."

Following the alleged paper leak, the Maharashtra government took serious note of the incident and assured strict action against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said the government has taken the matter seriously and ordered a detailed investigation.

Speaking to the media, Bhuse said police had received confidential information that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and detained the suspects.

Officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination were also called to verify the seized documents. During the verification process, several questions in the recovered documents were found to match those in the original question paper prepared for the June 28 examination.

Following the paper leak, a case has been registered at Bhiwandi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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