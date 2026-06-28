Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper Leak: Government Assures Strict Action; Fresh Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse assures strict action and a thorough probe after the alleged Maharashtra TET-2026 paper leak | File Pic

Mumbai, June 27: The Maharashtra government has taken serious note of the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2026 paper leak and has assured strict action against those responsible. School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Saturday said the government would ensure a thorough investigation into the incident and bring all those involved to justice.

The TET-2026 examination, conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, across examination centres in the state.

However, the examination was postponed after authorities discovered evidence suggesting that the question paper had been leaked before the test.

Police Probe Underway

Addressing the development, Bhuse said the police had received confidential information that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of the TET question paper. Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and detained the suspects.

Officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination were subsequently called to verify the documents seized during the raid. .

According to the minister, the verification found that several questions in the recovered documents matched those in the original question paper prepared for the examination scheduled for June 28.

Following the preliminary findings, a criminal case has been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station, and an investigation is underway to uncover the entire network behind the alleged paper leak.

Fresh Exam Date Soon

Bhuse said the government decided to postpone the examination in the interest of students and to preserve the transparency and credibility of the examination process. He added that conducting a comprehensive investigation before holding the examination was necessary to ensure fairness for all candidates.

The minister also sought to reassure candidates, stating that students would not be required to register again or pay the examination fee a second time. The existing registrations will remain valid, and a revised examination schedule will be announced shortly.

"There is no need for candidates to submit fresh applications or pay the examination fee again. A new date for the examination will be declared soon," Bhuse said.

Government Promises Accountability

The School Education Minister further said that the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the School Education Department have all taken serious cognisance of the incident and have directed the police administration to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Also Watch:

The postponement of the examination has affected more than six lakh candidates across Maharashtra, many of whom had completed months of preparation for the Teacher Eligibility Test, which is a mandatory qualification for appointments and career progression in school education.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the examination is conducted in a transparent, fair and secure manner once the investigation is completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/