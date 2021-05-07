Maharashtra: Complete lockdown in Amaravati from May 9

Mumbai: After the imposition of complete lockdown in Sangli and Kolhapur, the Amravati district collector has announced total lockdown from 12 pm on May 9 till May 15. The vegetables, grocery shops will also remain shut as only online services are allowed. Hospitals and medical services will remain open. The administrative offices will remain shut except police, health and revenue departments.

Amravati district collector Shailesh Nawal has urged the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules in a serious bid to break the virus chain. He warned that the violators will be fined and vehicles will be confiscated.

In a related development, there will be complete lockdown for eight days from Saturday in Badlapur city in Thane district in the wake of galloping COVID 19 cases. The announcement was made by the administration in the wake of rising COVID 19 cases. All types of shops will remain shut while home delivery is allowed for milk, fruits, vegetables, groceries. The medical shops and hospitals will remain open.

Murba MLA Kisan Kathore has urged the citizens to cooperate with the administration by adhering to lockdown norms and COVID 19 protocols.

The imposition of total lockdown in Amravati and Badlapur came days after the Sangli district guardian minister Jayant Patil announced total lockdown in the district for eight days beginning May 5. Further, the minister of state for health Rajendra Yedravkar declared the complete lockdown for 10 days in Kolhapur district beginning May 5.