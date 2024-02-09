Maharashtra: Committee Formed To Implement CCTV Project Across State

Representational Image

Mumbai: A six member committee at city and district level has been formed for the implementation of CCTV project across the state.

According to the government sources, as a state-of-the-art system to effectively deal with public safety, maintaining law and order, preventing militants activities, controlling religious events and traffic, and maintaining peace in sensitive areas, proceedings are being taken in many cities/villages to install CCTV surveillance systems.

“Funds are being made available for installing CCTV surveillance systems. However, considering the need of the project for installation of CCTV monitoring system, it is necessary to determine the responsibility for repair and maintenance after the project is implemented,” said a police official.

He added, “The issue of prescribing guidelines regarding the Model Detailed Project Report and Request For Proposal of the CCTV project was under the consideration of the government. Accordingly, the government has taken the decision that the CCTV project proposal for making funds available through the Home Department should be prepared by the Commissioner of Police/Superintendent of Police concerned and submitted to the Home Department through the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai for approval.”

“After examining the technical aspects of the proposal and approving it by the Information and Technology Department, the proposal will be submitted for approval to the High Level Empowerment Committee. While preparing proposals for providing funds for the CCTV project from the funds available under the District Annual Plan on the basis of the Model Detail Project Report, the entity concerned shall consider the available funds and discuss with the Commissioner of Police/Superintendent of Police concerned in detail. A detailed project report should be prepared and submitted to the home department. After getting the approval of the IT Department and Home Department, further action regarding implementation of CCTV surveillance projects in the city should be done by the entity / city at their level,” the official said.