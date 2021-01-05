Maharashtra: Colleges affiliated to SPPU to reopen from January 11

Almost 800 colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University will re-open from January 11, reported ToI.

Practicals, theory, industrial training projects and dissertations will start for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the odd semesters. After completion of the task of odd semesters, theory and practicals will start for the even semesters.

The colleges will have to follow UGC guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19.

After a gap of over nine months, Pune schools opened yesterday. The institutions were closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Attendance, however, remained thin as many parents were apprehensive of sending their wards to the educational institutions till they were vaccinated.

Many students, on the other hand, were enthusiastic about the development.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 135 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,79,733 on Monday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,652 with five new fatalities.

A total of 202 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,837.

As of now, 1,72,244 people have been discharged/ recovered.

