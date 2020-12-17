Maharashtra CM's 'Varsha' bungalow being renovated at Rs 92 lakh: PWD

A tender worth around Rs 92 lakh was issued to carry out renovation at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, and works of Rs 89.90 lakh have been completed so far, the state Public Works Department (PWD) said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the media reports claiming that Rs 3.26 crore has been spent for the purpose at 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, the PWD said in a statement that works worth "only Rs 91.87 lakh are being carried out at the bungalow".

"The 'Varsha' on Malabar Hill and bungalows of other ministers have become too old and repairs and renovation was required," the PWD said.

After the few reports claimed that 90 crore is being spent on the renovation of ministers' bungalows, on December 14, deputy CM Ajit Pawar had given a clarification.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "The reports about Rs 90 crores spent on bungalow renovation (of Ministers) is not correct. I don't know where did they get this figure from."

Apart from Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde had also refuted the reports about Rs 3 crores spent on his bungalow renovation. The minister also stated that he shifted to the place just a week ago and has not done any renovation work.

(With inputs from agencies)