 Maharashtra CMO Gets Memoranda With 'Forged' Signatures Of Eknath Shinde, Complaint Lodged
Mumbai

The CMO said it recently received 10 to 12 memoranda with forged signatures and stamps of the chief minister.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/CMO

Mumbai, February 28: The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has lodged a complaint at Marine Lines police station after finding that some memoranda submitted for further action carried forged signatures and stamps of the CM, Eknath Shinde, officials said.

The CMO gets memoranda and letters signed by the chief minister with remarks for further action. The documents are registered with the postage section and the e-office system and then dispatched to the departments concerned, the CMO said in a statement.

CMO Staffers Asked To Be More Vigilant:

The CMO said it recently received 10 to 12 memoranda with forged signatures and stamps of the chief minister. The chief minister took a serious note of the development and directed the CMO to file a police complaint. The chief minister has asked the office staff to be more vigilant, it said.

Senior Inspector Nilesh Bagul said: “A complaint has been received from the CM Secretariat for receiving statements wherein forged signature and stamp of the chief minister were imprinted. The police have registered a Crime No 39/2024 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

