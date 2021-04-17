Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's ‘PM Modi busy in Bengal’ call leads to a verbal duel

In the wake of burgeoning shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday had called PM Narendra Modi to seek his intervention. However, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Thackeray could not speak to Modi as he was on a campaign tour to West Bengal. CMO further stated that the PMO has informed that Modi will get in touch with the CM. However, there is no phone call yet from the PMO.

Thackeray wanted urgent help from the Centre to streamline the Oxygen and Remdesivir supplies amid rising demand due to spurt in COVID 19 cases. Minister of Minority Affair and NCP Chief Spokesman Nawab Malik took a swipe at Modi for not sparing time to manage the pandemic but devoting much of his time for election campaigning.

Malik said, “Chief minister is trying to contact PM Modi on phone over shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, but he was informed that the PM is on a Bengal tour." He claimed that the PM was busy in elections when people were dying during the COVID 19 second wave.