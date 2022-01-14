BMC's WhatsApp chatbot for various services launched by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) WhatsApp chatbot for various services.

The chatbot has been launched for over 80 citizen services and will be available in English and Marathi, 24/7. Citizens can send a 'Hi' to +918999228999 to get started.

"From access to information to grievance redressal, all can be resolved with just a 'Hi!'Send us a 'Hi' on WhatsApp wa.me/918999228999," the BMC said.

