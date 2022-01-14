e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex slumps 434.59 pts to 60,800.71 in opening session; Nifty declines 111.10 pts to 18,146.70Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident goes up to 9: Railway officialIndia reports 2,64,202 new COVID-19 cases, 6.7% higher than yesterday; Omicron tally rises to 5,753
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

BMC's WhatsApp chatbot for various services launched by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) WhatsApp chatbot for various services.

The chatbot has been launched for over 80 citizen services and will be available in English and Marathi, 24/7. Citizens can send a 'Hi' to +918999228999 to get started.

"From access to information to grievance redressal, all can be resolved with just a 'Hi!'Send us a 'Hi' on WhatsApp wa.me/918999228999," the BMC said.

ALSO READ

Concerned over people not reporting COVID-19 cases found through self-testing kits, Maha govt asks... Concerned over people not reporting COVID-19 cases found through self-testing kits, Maha govt asks...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Advertisement