Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged after 22 days in hospital

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from hospital after 22 days, on Thursday. He was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital on November 10 for cervical spine surgery which was performed by a team led by Dr Shekhar Bhojraj on November 12.

The Chief Minister’s Office said, “Dr Ajit Desai of Sir HN Reliance Hospital has said that CM Uddhav Thackeray has been discharged. He has now been advised to work from home for the next few days.’’

The CM’s son, Aaditya, drove his father back to his official residence Varsha from hospital. Thackeray will have to continue with physiotherapy for some more weeks. He is expected to work from his residence.

While in hospital, the CM chaired two cabinet meetings and another with district collectors in which he reviewed preparedness in the wake of the detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

After the business advisory committee meetings of the state assembly and council held on November 29, Maharashtra Minister of Legislative Affairs Anil Parab, announced that the winter session of the state legislature would be held in Mumbai, instead of Nagpur from December 22 to 28, in view of the health of CM Thackeray. He also said that the CM desired to attend the session.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena had scoffed at rumours relating to change in leadership in the wake of the CM’s surgery.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Shiv Sena insiders said that the CM would need two months to recover from the cervical spine surgery but would continue to head the government.

CM Uddhav Thackeray’s media adviser Harshal Pradhan told The Free Press Journal, “The chief minister is recovering. He is undergoing physiotherapy under the direct supervision of senior doctors at HN Reliance Hospital. He attended the state cabinet meeting through video conference on Thursday. He will resume work soon.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:31 PM IST