Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs Cabinet meeting from hospital; pic surfaces

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday chaired a Cabinet meeting from the hospital where he is recovering after a surgery. The photo of the meeting has surfaced on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, Thackeray is undergoing physiotherapy after a successful cervical spine surgery earlier this month at the HN Reliance Hospital, his office said on Monday.

He is presently "very stable" and will be discharged from the hospital in due course of time, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The CM has undergone a successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time," the CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, during the Cabinet meeting an important decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1 was taken.

"After discussing with CM, cabinet & paediatric task force, state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1-4 in rural areas and Std 1-7 in urban areas from 1st Dec. We're committed to safe resumption of schools," said Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Besides, the Cabinet also reviewed the COVID-19 status and decided to ramp up testing and vaccination. MSRTC strike was also discussed in the meeting.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Maharashtra: Schools for classes 1 to 4 to reopen from December 1

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:40 PM IST