Maharashtra CM to push for restoration of mask, PPE kits, ventilators supply

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the proposed video conference with PM Modi on September 23 will make a fresh appeal for the early restoration of supply of masks, PPE kits and ventilators by the Centre to the state. This is necessary as the progressive Covid-19 cases have crossed 12 lakh, active cases are above 2.19 lakh and deaths have surged above 32,000. Thackeray will also sell his government's 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign launched on September 15 to trace and track the Covid-19 patients and their contacts and provide treatment.

PM’s interaction is crucial when in Maharashtra there have been almost 20,000 plus Covid-19 cases are reported daily while in Mumbai alone more than 2000 cases are reported. The rise in Covid-19 cases, especially in rural areas, is quite alarming.

A senior Shiv Sena minister told Free Press Journal, ‘’Chief minister will urge the Centre to reconsider its decision to discontinue supply of masks, ventilators and PPE kits to Maharashtra as it is needed the most amid spurt in Covid-19 cases. CM will also appeal for a reduction in the GST charged on some of the medical equipment required to treat coronavirus pandemic." ’The minister informed that the CM will also call upon the Centre to clear GST and other dues of over Rs 22,500 crore which is urgently needed for Covid-19 containment measures and other welfare schemes.

Thackeray will explain 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign which aims to chase the virus and contain the spread.