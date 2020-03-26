Maharashtra CM Thackeray reassures unabated supply of commodities during lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday allayed fears about availability of essential commodities in the state especially in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. In his social media address, Thackeray said “The state has sufficient stock of essential commodities like rice, wheat and other items and there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential commodities will remain open.’’

He further told the citizens that vegetable shops will not be shut. ‘’Don’t gather, take care of yourself and others. We are all fighters and we will win this war against the virus,” appealed Thackeray.

Thackeray’s statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a country wide lock down for 21 days, which created a panic amongst people and Mumbaikars were seen rushing to markets and shops.

He further said he listened to his home minister by sitting at home and requested people to follow suite.

Thackeray in a strong message asked the police not to be stringent with citizens who come out of their homes to purchase groceries.

"I have been receiving messages from across the state complaining that the police are not letting genuine buyers step out of their home. I would tell them not to be stringent against genuine people. We have not stopped living. We have only changed our lifestyle," he added.

He said the transport of essential commodities won't be stopped. "Please display your company name, the sector that you work for and your identity cards while transporting the commodities," he added.

"In case you are facing in difficulties in transporting supplies please dial 100."

‘’Please do not step out of your homes, we will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis,’’ he said and added that ‘’It is a war against the virus.’’

Thackeray appealed to the people not to switch on air conditioners as the moisture generated through it helps bactaria to remain long time in the room. “Open the window for proper ventilation in your house,’’ explained Thackeray.

Thackeray thanked the Centre for stopping domestic flights as well as postponing the filing of Income Tax and GST returns.