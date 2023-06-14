Maharashtra: CM Shinde Announces ₹500 Crore To Transform MSRTC Bus Stations

MSRTC 'Amritmahotsav' event held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium in Nariman Point. | Kamal Mishra

In a significant development aimed at improving the infrastructure and facilities of Maharashtra State Transport Corporations (MSRTC), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a major initiative during the 'Amritmahotsav' event held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan Auditorium in Nariman Point. The initiative focuses on the transformation of bus stations and depots across the state to enhance the travel experience for commuters.

Chief Minister Shinde unveiled a financial allocation of Rs 500 crore dedicated to the resurfacing and concretisation of bus stations. The objective is to ensure that these stations are maintained in a neat, clean, and pothole-free condition.

To meet passengers' expectations and improve the corporation's image, he stressed the importance of clean and well-maintained buses and bus stations.

"To enhance the travel experience of passengers, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will allocate Rs 500 crore to the MSRTC for the resurfacing and concretization of bus stations, with an initial funding of Rs 250 crore," announced Shinde. The MSRTC operates approximately 580 bus stations across the state, and this investment aims to improve their infrastructure and amenities for the benefit of commuters.

In his address, Chief Minister Shinde also emphasised the importance of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) becoming self-dependent. While acknowledging the government's willingness to support the corporation, he stressed the need for MSRTC to stand on its own feet. Shinde urged officials to promptly inform him of any funding issues, promising to discuss the matter with the state's finance minister.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Shinde highlighted the significance of adopting the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the redevelopment of MSRTC's bus depots. "With approximately 250 bus depots across the state, implementing the PPP model is expected to contribute to the corporation's development and growth," said Shinde.

During the event, Chief Minister Shinde commended the efforts of MSRTC in catering to the welfare and happiness of the masses. He mentioned initiatives like free travel for senior citizens and a 50% discount for women, which have resulted in an increased number of MSRTC passengers.

As part of the government's plans to enhance public transportation, Chief Minister Shinde said an additional of 7,000 buses to the existing fleet of 16,000 buses will be included near future. Additionally, plans are underway to introduce "Mini Theaters" for Marathi films in bus depots with available land. The government is also considering providing MSRTC employees with a dearness allowance equal to that of state government employees.

In terms of other state projects, Chief Minister Shinde mentioned the allocation of Rs 1,500 crore as financial assistance to farmers affected by rainfall-related losses in agriculture. He also highlighted the progress being made in metro projects, road construction, and essential infrastructure facilities.

In a bid to promote the well-being of MSRTC employees, particularly drivers and conductors, the corporation will offer free health check-ups through the "Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Free Health Check-up Scheme."

The event also witnessed the inauguration of the "MSRTC Vishwarath," a traveling exhibition bus that showcases the 75-year history of the MSRTC.

