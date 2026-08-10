Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Credits PM Modi For India's Economic Rise -Video |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday participated in the Tiranga Yatra rally in Mumbai. Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised Tricolour rallies at the national level as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Participating in the rally, Fadnavis delivered a patriotic speech at the Nation First Tiranga Fest. Addressing the gathering, he asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed significant development and is emerging as a major global economic power.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participates in Tiranga Yatra rally in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dd4TYfxKo2 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Fadnavis highlights India's growth

“As long as there are the moon and the sun, the Tricolour will not come down. India has become the world’s fourth-largest economic power and currently competes with countries across the world in IT and AI. India has also become the country with the largest youth population. However, some foreign powers are trying to stop India because they fear that India will become a global superpower,” Fadnavis said.

He further alleged that some people are trying to interfere in India’s internal affairs. “I also want to tell them that this is the youth who have come out with the Tricolour in their hands. You do not have the power to stop them. You do not have the power to stop India. India will continue to move forward. Now, with two decades left, we will see a developed India in the world by 2047,” Fadnavis said.

CM invokes Quit India movement

Fadnavis urged citizens to adopt a single vision of walking together with the Tricolour and serving the nation until their last breath. Wishing citizens a Happy Independence Day, he further said, “The revolution of August 9, 1942, was ‘Quit India’. The current revolution is ‘Do or Die’ for a developed India. The current revolution is to tell anti-India forces to ‘Quit India’.”

🇮🇳 'Nation First Tiranga Fest' 🇮🇳



🇮🇳 CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Tiranga Rally held as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, MLA Ravindra Chavan, MLA Ameet Satam, Padma Shri… pic.twitter.com/q7E17oLU00 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 10, 2026

According to reports, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being celebrated nationwide to foster patriotism among citizens, strengthen national unity and promote India’s cultural heritage. The campaign marks the fifth year of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, which began in 2022 and has since evolved into one of the country’s largest public participation movements.

Ministers attend Tiranga event

Several ministers and public representatives were also present at the event, including Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, MLA Ravindra Chavan, MLA Ameet Satam, Padma Shri awardee Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, members of the state legislature and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

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