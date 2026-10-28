Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Issues Slew Of Directives On Tribal Welfare, Including On Education, Land Rights & Water Supply | x

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai to review issues concerning tribal communities, including education, land rights, rehabilitation, water supply, Aadhaar registration and labour welfare.

The meeting was held a day after members of tribal communities called off a march to the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai seeking better education facilities and the settlement of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, among other demands.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Fadnavis directed the concerned departments to prepare detailed proposals and time-bound action plans to expedite the resolution of these issues.

आदिवासी बांधवांचे शिक्षण, वनहक्क, पुनर्वसन व पाणीपुरवठ्याशी संबंधित प्रलंबित प्रश्न मार्गी लागणार! मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली मंत्रालय, मुंबई येथे आदिवासी समाजाचे शिक्षण, वनहक्क, पुनर्वसन, पाणीपुरवठा, आधार नोंदणी आणि कामगार कल्याणाशी संबंधित प्रश्न सोडविण्यासाठी श्रमजीवी संघटनेच्या शिष्टमंडळासमवेत बैठक पार पडली. आदिवासी समाजाचे शिक्षण, वनहक्क, पुनर्वसन, पाणीपुरवठा, आधार नोंदणी आणि कामगार कल्याणाशी संबंधित प्रश्न सोडविण्यासाठी सरकार सकारात्मक कार्यवाही करीत आहे. संबंधित विभागांनी समन्वयाने प्रस्ताव व कालबद्ध कृती आराखडे तयार करून कार्यवाहीला गती द्यावी, असे निर्देश मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी यावेळी दिले. विकसित भारत 2047 व्हिजन डॉक्युमेंट तयार करण्याच्या प्रक्रियेत श्रमजीवी संघटना आणि समर्थन संस्थेला सहभागी करण्याबाबत कार्यवाही करण्यात येईल. तसेच, आदिवासी समाजाच्या विकासाचा स्वतंत्र आराखडा तयार करताना विविध संघटनांच्या सूचनांचा समावेश करण्यात येईल, असे मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी स्पष्ट केले. आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांना 18 वर्षांपर्यंत मोफत, सक्तीचे शिक्षण देण्याच्या अधिकाराबाबत तपासून सकारात्मक निर्णय घेण्यात येईल. आदिवासी विद्यार्थ्यांना शुल्कमुक्त शिक्षण आणि पुरेशी शिष्यवृत्ती देणे, आश्रमशाळांमधील रिक्त पदे भरणे तसेच जिल्हा परिषद शाळांमध्ये वर्गखोल्या, मुला-मुलींसाठी स्वच्छतागृहे आणि क्रीडा सुविधा उपलब्ध करण्यासाठी तातडीने कार्यवाही करण्याचे निर्देश मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी यावेळी दिले. पात्र वनहक्क दावे निकाली काढण्यासाठी 15 डिसेंबर 2026 पर्यंत विशेष मोहीम आयोजित करण्यात येणार आहे. या मोहिमेत सामूहिक वैयक्तिक ग्रामस्तरीय समितीने मंजूर केलेले दावे निकाली काढण्यात येतील. कुठलाही दावा प्रलंबित राहता कामा नये असे निर्देश मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी यावेळी दिले. पालघर जिल्ह्यातील पिढ्यान्-पिढ्या जमीन कसणाऱ्या, मात्र कायदेशीर नोंदीअभावी हक्कापासून वंचित असलेल्या कुटुंबांच्या प्रश्नावर महसूल विभागाच्या माध्यमातून कार्यवाही करण्यात येत आहे. ठाणे, पालघर, नाशिक, पुणे, रायगड आणि अहिल्यानगर जिल्ह्यांतील वेठबिगारीतून मुक्त झालेल्या कुटुंबांच्या पुनर्वसनाचा आराखडा तयार करण्याचे निर्देशही मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी यावेळी दिले. जल जीवन मिशन योजनेअंतर्गत आदिवासी बांधवांच्या प्रत्येक घरापर्यंत पाणी पोहोचविण्यासाठी पाणीपुरवठा विभागाने कालबद्ध कार्यक्रम निश्चित करावा. आधार कार्ड नसलेल्या आदिवासी नागरिकांच्या जिल्हानिहाय याद्या तयार करून प्रत्येक पात्र व्यक्तीला आधार कार्ड मिळण्यासाठी प्रशासनाने कालबद्ध मोहीम राबवावी. आदिवासी तसेच भटके-विमुक्त समुदायांसाठी जन्मनोंदणी दाखला देण्याचे अधिकार तहसीलदारांना पुन्हा देण्याबाबत सरकार सकारात्मक कार्यवाही करेल, असेही मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस यांनी स्पष्ट केले. यावेळी उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे, मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे, मंत्री गिरीष महाजन व इतर मान्यवर उपस्थित होते. @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @cbawankule @girishdmahajan #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #Mumbai — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 28, 2026

At the meeting, concerns raised by the Kamgar Kalyan Sanghatana and other organisations in connection with the preparation of the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision Document were also discussed.

Fadnavis said suggestions received from various organisations would be considered while preparing a separate development plan for tribal communities.

Focus On Free Education And Scholarships

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure access to free education for tribal students and provide adequate scholarships to eligible beneficiaries.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining sanitation standards on school premises. The directions were aimed at improving educational facilities and addressing barriers faced by students from tribal communities.

Land Rights Issues In Palghar

The meeting also addressed land rights concerns involving families in Palghar district who have cultivated agricultural land for generations but lack legal records establishing their rights.

The Revenue Department was directed to take steps to address these cases and examine the difficulties faced by affected families.

Rehabilitation Plan For Rescued Bonded Labourers

Fadnavis also directed officials to prepare a rehabilitation plan for families rescued from bonded labour in six districts. These include Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Raigad and Ahilyanagar.

The proposed plan is intended to address the rehabilitation needs of affected families and facilitate their access to government welfare measures.

Time-Bound Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Water shortages in remote tribal settlements and other areas were also discussed during the meeting.

Fadnavis directed the Water Supply Department to prepare a time-bound programme under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure household water connections in tribal areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Girish Mahajan and other senior officials attended the meeting.

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