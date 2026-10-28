Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Issues Slew Of Directives On Tribal Welfare, Including On Education, Land Rights & Water Supply

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai to review issues concerning tribal communities, including education, land rights, rehabilitation, water supply, Aadhaar registration and labour welfare.
The meeting was held a day after members of tribal communities called off a march to the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai seeking better education facilities and the settlement of pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, among other demands.
During the meeting on Wednesday, Fadnavis directed the concerned departments to prepare detailed proposals and time-bound action plans to expedite the resolution of these issues.
At the meeting, concerns raised by the Kamgar Kalyan Sanghatana and other organisations in connection with the preparation of the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision Document were also discussed.
Fadnavis said suggestions received from various organisations would be considered while preparing a separate development plan for tribal communities.
Focus On Free Education And Scholarships
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure access to free education for tribal students and provide adequate scholarships to eligible beneficiaries.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining sanitation standards on school premises. The directions were aimed at improving educational facilities and addressing barriers faced by students from tribal communities.
Land Rights Issues In Palghar
The meeting also addressed land rights concerns involving families in Palghar district who have cultivated agricultural land for generations but lack legal records establishing their rights.
The Revenue Department was directed to take steps to address these cases and examine the difficulties faced by affected families.
Rehabilitation Plan For Rescued Bonded Labourers
Fadnavis also directed officials to prepare a rehabilitation plan for families rescued from bonded labour in six districts. These include Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Raigad and Ahilyanagar.
The proposed plan is intended to address the rehabilitation needs of affected families and facilitate their access to government welfare measures.
Time-Bound Water Supply Under Jal Jeevan Mission
Water shortages in remote tribal settlements and other areas were also discussed during the meeting.
Fadnavis directed the Water Supply Department to prepare a time-bound programme under the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure household water connections in tribal areas.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Girish Mahajan and other senior officials attended the meeting.
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