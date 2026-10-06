Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ‘Chief Minister’s Gallantry Medal’ For Police Personnel Showing Exceptional Courage | AI

Mumbai: The State Cabinet has approved the institution of a ‘Chief Minister’s Gallantry Medal’ to honour police officers and personnel who display exceptional courage while performing their duties.The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the meeting. Recipients of the award will receive a medal, a citation and a cash prize of ₹50,000. The awards will be announced every year on the eve of Maharashtra Day, on April 30.

₹50,000 Cash Prize

There will be no fixed number of medals each year. The number of awards will be decided on the basis of reports of gallant acts at the field level and proposals received from various units of the police force.

Police personnel in Maharashtra, particularly those serving in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli and Gondia districts, routinely face risks while tackling Maoism, terrorism, communal violence, organised crime and smuggling, besides dealing with threats to internal security.

Police Face High-Risk Operations

The government said several states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Meghalaya, Manipur and Kerala, have instituted awards to recognise outstanding police service and gallantry. Maharashtra’s new award has been introduced on similar lines.

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A three-tier selection mechanism has been approved for the medal. The first-level committee will be headed by the Director General of Police. At the district level, Superintendents of Police will forward proposals through the respective Special Inspector General of Police, while Police Commissioners will submit proposals to the DGP.

At the government level, a committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, will scrutinise the proposals before they are placed before the Home Minister and Chief Minister for final consideration.

The award can also be conferred posthumously. The Cabinet approved the selection procedure, committee structure and provisions for expenditure related to the scheme.

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