Railway Employees Allegedly Assault Deputy Station Master Inside Cabin Over Chats With Woman Colleague | AI

Kalyan: The assault on Deputy Station Master Ashutosh Kumar at Kalyan railway station has taken a new turn, with investigators finding that the men who allegedly entered his cabin and beat him were railway employees themselves. The incident carried out in the name of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Railway Kamgar Sena, has raised questions over the use of an employee organisation to settle allegations against a colleague.

Chats Reportedly Date To March

A senior railway official said the screenshots of allegedly objectionable chats between Kumar and a woman pointsman being circulated on social media date back to March. The official indicated that the old exchanges had now been given a political colour bringing the matter into the spotlight months later.

The incident occurred on Monday when Prathamesh Mhatre a leader of the MNS Railway Kamgar Sena, arrived at Kalyan station with his supporters. They entered Kumar’s cabin and questioned him over allegations of inappropriate chats with a woman railway employee. During the confrontation, the railway employees accompanying Mhatre allegedly assaulted Kumar and raised MNS slogans inside the office.

GRP Intervenes At Station

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel present at the spot intervened and attempted to bring the situation under control.

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The Kalyan GRP has taken Deputy Station Master Ashutosh Kumar and three railway employees allegedly involved in the assault into custody for questioning. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including the allegations against Kumar and the subsequent violence inside his cabin.

Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane of the Kalyan GRP confirmed the incident and said those allegedly involved in the assault in the name of the organisation were railway employees. She added that they were being questioned.

The revelation that railway personnel were allegedly involved in the assault has added a fresh dimension to the case, which initially came to light following allegations of inappropriate communication with a woman employee.

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