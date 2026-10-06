MSRTC To Launch 102 Daily e-Shivai Services To Navi Mumbai International Airport From October 7

MSRTC will connect Navi Mumbai International Airport with key Mumbai and Pune locations through direct e-Shivai bus services | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will start 102 daily e-Shivai bus services to Navi Mumbai International Airport from October 7, connecting the airport directly with Dadar, Borivali and Pune.

The service is aimed at strengthening public transport connectivity to the new airport and giving passengers an alternative to private vehicles and taxis.

Three Routes To Navi Mumbai Airport

The services will operate on three routes — Dadar–Navi Mumbai International Airport, Borivali–Navi Mumbai International Airport and Swargate–Navi Mumbai International Airport. The service will be formally launched by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

From Dadar, the first e-Shivai bus will leave at 5.30 am, with services operating till 9.30 pm. The bus will travel via Byculla and CSMT railway station before taking the Atal Setu to reach the airport. The fare for the Dadar-airport journey has been fixed at Rs 170.

Direct Connectivity For Passengers

The direct services are expected to benefit passengers travelling from Mumbai as well as those coming from Pune. With the airport located outside the traditional city-centre transport network, direct bus connectivity is expected to make access easier, particularly for passengers carrying luggage and those looking for a fixed-fare public transport option.

“Navi Mumbai International Airport’s connectivity will be strengthened through the ST airport bus service. By connecting the airport with ST’s extensive public transport network, common citizens, employees, students and air passengers will get a safe and reliable travel option,” Sarnaik said.

Road Links To Support Airport Operations

The introduction of the services comes as authorities work to build multiple transport links to the airport ahead of its operations. The ST’s e-Shivai buses will provide a direct road-based connection from key locations in Mumbai and Pune, potentially reducing dependence on private vehicles and app-based cabs.

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For passengers from central Mumbai, the Dadar service will also offer a direct connection through the Atal Setu, avoiding the need to change buses or rely on multiple modes of transport to reach the airport.

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