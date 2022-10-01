Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde’s day out with Panvel school students, interacts with them to discuss importance of 5G

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spent a day out with students at the school in Panvel in Raigad district to witness the nationwide launch of the 5G network. Instead of a regular protocol and revolving chair, Shinde after the virtual launch of the 5G network by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, entered into the student’s role by sitting on the bench and interacted with co-students from the Panvel Municipal Corporation-run Savitribai Phule School no 8 for the nationwide launch. Shinde also interacted online with the students from some schools in Panvel.

Stating that he is witnessing a revolutionary moment, the Chief Minister said that 5G technology will revolutionize all sectors including education, agriculture, health, and banking.

At the outset, Shinde said the launch of the 5G network will increase the internet speed adding that the education sector in particular will benefit the students as the students will get better quality education. He advised the students to take advantage of the speed of the internet for studying and not for downloading movies and playing games.

While congratulating the students, Shinde also thanked the Prime Minister for the selection of Panvel's school for the nationwide inauguration program. He told the students that the new technology will make it easier for them to understand the subject through digital visuals and the school classes will become smart classes instead of ordinary classes.

“Pune and Mumbai are the two cities selected for 5G services. A school in Panvel is also included in it. We are proud of it. 5G will increase the speed of the internet. It will also help to improve educational standards. Overall, in all sectors, including education, medical, agriculture, banking, there will be huge changes,’’ said Shinde.

‘’It is also going to benefit the economy a lot. Efforts are on to become a $1 trillion economy. Maharashtra is the number one state in the country today. Hence, the state will benefit greatly from this modern technology", he added.

‘’Maharashtra has played a huge role in the development of India. For this, a large amount of infrastructure is being developed in the state. For this, more focus has been given to agriculture, education, the medical sector and infrastructure. Efforts are being made through the state government to make a drastic change in the life of common people,’’ said Shinde. He praised the children for being very smart in the use of new technology.