e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde virtually inaugurates SHELTER 2022 Real Expo organized by CREDAI Nashik

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde virtually inaugurates SHELTER 2022 Real Expo organized by CREDAI Nashik

This year will be the 10th edition of the Expo witnessing over 100+ builders, developers, contractors, and other allied business owners, come under one roof along with leading financing companies and banks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File
Follow us on

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Nashik Metro announced organizing one of the most prestigious events in the real estate market, Expo – SHELTER 2022. This year will be the 10th edition of the Expo witnessing over 100+ builders, developers, contractors, and other allied business owners, come under one roof along with leading financing companies and banks.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde via video conferencing. The opening ceremony was attended by Nashik Guardian Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse, Hemant Godse, Municipal Commissioner Dr. CL Pulkundwar, Vice President CREDAI National Anant Rajegaonkar, Maharashtra CREDAI President Sunil Phurde, and other dignitaries.

Read Also
CM Eknath Shinde’s visit to astrologer in Nashik temple sparks major political controversy
article-image

The real estate industry is the second largest employment generating sector in the country and Nashik also has unlimited opportunities for well-planned development. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that since the implementation of Unified DCPR, the construction sector has received a revival and it has benefited both consumers and developers.

Chief Minister Shinde further said that the government is working on priority to take decisions for the benefit of all and the pending issues will be decided soon. Nashik Pune Railway, Outer Ring Road and other projects that will promote the development of Nashik will also be speeded up.
The survey "Nashik Finest Education Hub of India" was unveiled by Chief Minister Shinde.

Nashik's Guardian Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse, who was present on the occasion of the inauguration, said that in the coming time, a planned plan for the development of the city will be prepared by combining all the elements and the work is going on to collect information from all the relevant departments for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. He also hoped that CREDAI would cooperate for this plan. He also proposed to study the developed ring road outside Hyderabad for the proposed outer ring road.

Read Also
Who is Captain Ashok Kharat? Everything about the mysterious cosmologist who predicted CM Eknath...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Amruta Fadnavis says Governor Koshyari 'Marathi manoos at heart'

Mumbai Updates: Amruta Fadnavis says Governor Koshyari 'Marathi manoos at heart'

26/11 Mumbai attack: Brave girl who was a key witness against Kasab, still waiting for government to...

26/11 Mumbai attack: Brave girl who was a key witness against Kasab, still waiting for government to...

Maharashtra has given message to the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra, says state Congress chief...

Maharashtra has given message to the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra, says state Congress chief...

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Darkness of terror can only be cut by light of goodness, says Baby Moshe's...

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Darkness of terror can only be cut by light of goodness, says Baby Moshe's...

State Election Commissioner asks to prepare an accurate voters list for upcoming Mumbai civic polls

State Election Commissioner asks to prepare an accurate voters list for upcoming Mumbai civic polls