Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde reacts on SC refusing to stay EC's order, 'Shiv Sena will stay with us'

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted on the row with Uddhav Thackeray after SC refused the latter's petition demanding stay on the Election Commission's order. Earlier, the EC had ordered the Shiv Sena name and party symbol to be given to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra CM, reacting to the SC's decision on Wednesday, said: "The rival (Thackeray faction) had demanded a status quo on the order of Election Commission. But Supreme Court refused to stay Election Commission's order. Further hearing will be done and decision will be taken. Their plea has been rejected by SC."

"Shiv Sena and symbol will stay with us, as per EC's decision," Shinde said.

