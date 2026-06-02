Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Drives Pink E-Rickshaw To Back Women-Led Green Mobility Program - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was seen driving a pink e-rickshaw on Monday as she lent her support to a women centric green mobility initiative launched on the World Environment Day.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, drives an autorickshaw as she attends the launch of Pink E-Rickshaw support initiative on World Environment Day under Bhamla Foundation’s Women-Led Green Mobility Program. pic.twitter.com/FOOKreLMAM — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

A video shared by ANI captured Amruta Fadnavis confidently driving the pink e-rickshaw through a crowd during the launch event organised by the Bhamla Foundation. Her participation highlighted the foundation’s Women-Led Green Mobility Program, which aims to empower low-income women across Maharashtra by providing them with pink e-rickshaws and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Speaking to the media after the event, Amruta Fadnavis expressed her happiness at being part of the programme and interacting with women beneficiaries. She said the initiative is designed not only to promote environmentally friendly transportation but also to help women become financially independent.

“The programme offers a dual benefit. Firstly, these e-rickshaws contribute to reducing carbon emissions and pollution in cities. Secondly, they provide women with an opportunity to earn a livelihood and become self-reliant,” she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, says, "Today, I am extremely happy to have attended this program where rickshaws were distributed to needy women. This event was organised by the Bhamla Foundation. It offers two distinct advantages:… https://t.co/aJxRrEu7Tp pic.twitter.com/UUFMsEIkS0 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

Speaking to media, Amruta further stressed on the government-backed scheme supporting the initiative. She stated that under the existing scheme, banks provide a 70 per cent loan to eligible women, while the government contributes 20 per cent. Beneficiaries are required to contribute the remaining 10 per cent, which typically amounts to Rs 30,000–35,000.

“Many women are unable to arrange even this amount. It is commendable that NGOs have stepped forward to bridge this financial gap and help these women benefit from the scheme,” she wrote on her X page.

Highlighting the programme’s future goals, Amruta said the target is to deploy 1,000 pink e-rickshaws in Mumbai. She was also seen taking a ride in one of the vehicles, reinforcing the initiative’s message of sustainable mobility and women’s empowerment.

The project is expected to contribute to lower carbon emissions and cleaner urban transport while creating opportunities for women. The initiative has received a wide appreciation online, with many users praising both the government’s support and Amruta Fadnavis’ active involvement in promoting the cause.

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