Video: Amruta Fadnavis Adopts Cycling For 5–7 Km Travel In Mumbai Amid Fuel Conservation Push | X @fadnavis_amruta

Mumbai: Amid growing conversations around fuel conservation and sustainable living, Amruta Fadnavis, on May 27, shared a video showing herself cycling through various parts of Mumbai along with her security personnel.

In the post uploaded on X, she said she had begun using a bicycle for all work within a 5–7 km radius from her home, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation.

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Sharing the video online, Amruta Fadnavis wrote, “Inspired by PM Narendra Modi ji’s call for fuel conservation, I have started using a bicycle for all work within a 5-7 km radius from my home. It is a small personal step towards saving petrol and diesel, while also embracing a healthier lifestyle. Sometimes, meaningful change begins with simple choices.”

Her message focused on reducing fuel consumption through small but practical lifestyle changes.

The post comes amid increasing emphasis on fuel conservation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reduce the impact of the West Asia crisis on citizens.

Earlier on May 23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled from Mumbai to Shirdi aboard the Vande Bharat Express, reinforcing the state government’s push towards public transport use and fuel conservation following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and responsible fuel consumption.

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Visuals from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus showed the Chief Minister arriving at the railway station under tight security before boarding the semi-high-speed train to Shirdi.

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