Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Vadhavan Port Site to Inspect Project's Progress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, visited the Vadhavan Port project site to inspect the project's progress.

Speaking to reporters about the Vadhavan Port project, he stated that it is one of India's largest infrastructure projects being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said, "I am very happy to be here to inspect the progress of the Vadhavan Port, which is being constructed as the country's largest port under the leadership of the Prime Minister. All regulatory issues have been resolved, and actual construction has commenced."

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I am very happy to be here to inspect the progress of the Vadhavan Port, which is being constructed as the country’s largest port under the leadership of the Prime Minister...All regulatory issues have been resolved, and… pic.twitter.com/n3PwrpzamS — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

CM Fadnavis, who visited the project site, said there are some ongoing land acquisition matters, which the government will address in consultation with the local community. He also stated that special provisions are being planned for the local fishing community.

"We also intend to connect local youth to the one million employment opportunities expected to be generated here through skill development initiatives. I am very pleased with the progress," he said.

He also mentioned that before visiting the Vadhavan Port site, he inspected the bullet train station under construction at Boisar.

"In addition to the Vadhavan Port, I also inspected the bullet train station currently under construction at Boisar on my way here. Work there is also progressing excellently," he added.

Read Also Bombay High Court Clears Mangrove Removal, Vadhvan Port Project Crosses Major Implementation Hurdle

The Vadhavan Port, considered one of India's largest maritime infrastructure projects, is being developed on the northern coast of Maharashtra's Palghar district. It is envisioned as a world-class maritime gateway capable of handling some of the world's largest container vessels.

Moreover, the port is expected to play a strategic role in boosting India's trade capacity, improving logistics efficiency, and strengthening the country's position in global shipping networks.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court recently approved the removal of mangrove patches located within the approach area of the near-shore reclamation zone, clearing one of the most significant hurdles in the project's implementation, according to the spokesperson of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the project's implementing authority.

With the High Court's approval, India's largest maritime project is expected to gain momentum, as the clearance of the mangrove patches is likely to accelerate the execution of several components of the project.

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