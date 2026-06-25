Bombay High Court Clears Mangrove Removal, Vadhvan Port Project Crosses Major Implementation Hurdle | File Pic

Mumbai: The ambitious Vadhvan Port project in Palghar district has crossed a major milestone after the Bombay High Court permitted the removal of mangrove patches located within the approach area of the near-shore reclamation zone, clearing one of the most significant hurdles in the project's implementation, said Spokesperson of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), project implementing authority on Wednesday late evening via an official media release.

Implementation Phase

The clearance is expected to accelerate execution of multiple components of the proposed deep-draft port, which is being developed as one of India's largest maritime infrastructure projects.

Officials said the project has now entered a critical implementation phase, with major contracts already awarded for the construction of the breakwater and near-shore reclamation works. Parallel progress is also being made on external connectivity infrastructure, with agencies including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Railways initiating engineering and preparatory activities for road and rail links to the port.

Land Acquisition

According to project authorities, work on service roads is expected to gain momentum immediately, while full-scale construction activity across several project packages is likely to begin shortly. Contracts for water supply infrastructure have already been awarded, and temporary power supply arrangements are nearing completion.

Land acquisition activities are also progressing with support from the Maharashtra government and various state agencies. Officials indicated that simultaneous advancement of statutory clearances, connectivity projects, utility infrastructure and land acquisition has strengthened the project's readiness for large-scale construction.

Gaurav Dayal, Chairman and Managing Director of Vadhvan Port Project Ltd. (VPPL), said the latest approvals mark the beginning of a new phase for the project.

"The clearances and progress across multiple workstreams have created strong momentum for implementation. Significant advances in approvals, infrastructure planning and stakeholder coordination have enhanced confidence in achieving project milestones within the targeted timeline," Dayal said.

Project Vision

The Vadhvan Port project, which is being developed on the northern coast of Maharashtra, is envisioned as a world-class maritime gateway capable of handling some of the world's largest container vessels. The port is expected to play a strategic role in boosting India's trade capacity, improving logistics efficiency and strengthening the country's position in global shipping networks.

With key approvals now in place and groundwork activities advancing on several fronts, project authorities believe Vadhvan Port is firmly on track for full-scale implementation and eventual commissioning within the planned schedule.

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