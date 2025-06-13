 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Policy For Slums On Hill Slopes
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Policy For Slums On Hill Slopes

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:08 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, held a high-level review meeting with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on Thursday, June 12, at Sahyadri Guest House, Malabar Hill. The meeting was aimed at expediting ongoing rehabilitation efforts and introducing targeted reforms to address critical urban challenges.

Highlighting the risks faced by slums located on hill slopes—particularly in Mumbai—CM Fadnavis directed the SRA to formulate a dedicated policy for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers living in landslide-prone areas. "These settlements are extremely vulnerable during the monsoon. A focused policy is urgently needed to ensure their safety," he said.

He also stressed that eligible slum dwellers should be relocated close to their original residences to avoid resistance to redevelopment. “Providing spacious homes to eligible slum dwellers will foster positivity,” the CM added.

In a significant push for transparency, the Chief Minister instructed the SRA to publish all essential information on its official website, thereby minimizing the need for citizens to file Right to Information (RTI) applications.

To enhance anti-encroachment efforts, CM Fadnavis proposed the use of AI-driven technology developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), Ahmedabad. He directed the integration of this real-time encroachment alert system and extended its scope to cover mangrove encroachments as well.

The system, he added, should also be linked with the PM Gati Shakti Portal and implemented across the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region for better spatial monitoring and coordinated development.

Further, CM Fadnavis set a deadline of December 2025 for completing biometric-based door-to-door surveys of slum households and initiating the official registration of unoccupied slums, ensuring a more accurate and comprehensive rehabilitation process.

He also called for speedy resolution of hurdles related to slum rehabilitation on seafront lands, and the fast-tracked completion of the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar rehabilitation project being jointly done by SRA and MMRDA.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also launched the new SRA Brihanmumbai mobile app, designed to make public services more transparent, accessible, and citizen-friendly. The app aims to provide real-time updates and streamline interactions between the public and the SRA.

