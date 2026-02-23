Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Shinde And Sunetra Pawar Pay Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj Ahead Of Budget Session 2026 - VIDEO | @CMOMaharashtra | X

Mumbai, Feb 23: In a solemn moment ahead of the State Legislature’s Budget Session, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, paid floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai on Monday. The ceremony set the tone for what is expected to be an emotionally charged and policy heavy session.

Budget To Be Presented On March 6

The four week Budget Session will commence on February 23, with the State Budget scheduled to be presented on March 6. Following the untimely demise of Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an aircraft accident, Chief Minister Fadnavis will now present the 2026 to 27 financial statement.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said the late leader had undertaken extensive preparations for the Budget and remained committed to fiscal discipline. He assured that all key issues and suggestions envisioned by Ajit Pawar would be incorporated. The Chief Minister also informed that 15 Bills will be introduced during the session.

Focus On Fiscal Discipline And Relief

The government release stated that while relief will be provided to common citizens, financial prudence will not be compromised. Strict corrective measures will be taken wherever necessary.

Fadnavis highlighted that Maharashtra will receive Rs 98,306 crore through tax devolution, along with an additional Rs 2,000 crore allocation in the Union Budget. Two high speed corridors and Rs 23,000 crore under the Railway Budget have also been sanctioned.

Under the employment guarantee scheme, allocation has been increased from 1,300 lakh man-days to 1,600 lakh man-days, bringing an additional Rs 1,400 crore to the State.

AI Push And Investment Plans

The Chief Minister said detailed information on the Rs 30 lakh crore investment agreements signed at Davos will be presented in the Assembly to dispel misconceptions. He also emphasised Maharashtra’s leadership in agricultural technology, noting that the Mahavistar app under the AI Mission is currently used by 30 lakh farmers, offering real time weather, crop and market updates.

Meanwhile, Shinde said infrastructure works worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore are underway, including key tunnel projects aimed at easing Mumbai’s congestion.

Sunetra Pawar described the customary pre session tea meeting as a vital platform for dialogue, expressing confidence that the forthcoming Budget would uphold Ajit Pawar’s legacy of balanced growth and fiscal discipline.

With Agency Inputs