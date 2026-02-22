Maharashtra Budget Session From Tomorrow: CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Full Debate, 15 Bills, And ₹30 Lakh Cr Investment Push

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the Maharashtra government is fully prepared for the month-long Budget Session of the State Legislature beginning Monday, stating that the session would be among the most comprehensive in the country. | X @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the Maharashtra government is fully prepared for the month-long Budget Session of the State Legislature beginning Monday, stating that the session would be among the most comprehensive in the country. Addressing a joint press conference of the ruling Mahayuti alliance a day before the session, Fadnavis said Maharashtra conducts one of the longest Assembly sessions in India and assured that the Opposition would be given “ample opportunity” to participate in discussions. The press conference was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

State Budget on March 6

CM Fadnavis announced that the State Budget will be presented on March 6 and said 15 Bills in “larger public interest” would be tabled during the session. “We believe discussions bring out solutions. Every member, including those from the Opposition, will get full opportunity to speak. We will not hesitate to follow financial discipline while presenting the budget ,” the Chief Minister said.

He clarified that no ongoing welfare scheme would be discontinued and added that the session would focus on resolving issues faced by the poor and underprivileged.

Emotional Tribute to Ajit Pawar

Speaking emotionally about the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said Pawar had thoroughly prepared the Budget but, “unfortunately, he is no longer with us.” “Any Chief Minister could confidently entrust the Finance portfolio to Ajit Dada. He strictly followed fiscal discipline and never allowed financial indiscipline. If a scheme did not fit into the fiscal framework, he would clearly say so, but where necessary, he would find a way,” Fadnavis remarked.

Fadnavis informed that after the Union Budget, Maharashtra’s allocation from the Centre had increased by Rs 20,000 crore. The state is also expected to receive Rs 98,300 crore as tax devolution. He expressed gratitude to the Union government for sanctioning substantial funds and said details of investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore signed during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos would be elaborated in the Budget.

'Mahavistar' AI App Launched

The Chief Minister announced the launch of an AI-powered application named “Mahavistar” aimed at assisting farmers. According to him, nearly 30 lakh farmers have begun using AI-based applications for agriculture. “With this multilingual app, a farmer can click a photo of his crop and immediately receive information about its health and required measures,” he said, describing it as a technological leap for the farming community.

Fadnavis accused Opposition parties of “insulting the people’s mandate” by constantly criticising the ruling alliance without proper study.

He referred to a six-page memorandum submitted by the Opposition, saying it contained several language errors and appeared to have been copied directly from media reports without thorough preparation. “The Opposition must study issues before making allegations,” he said.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe

On the ongoing probe into Ajit Pawar’s reported plane crash, Fadnavis said investigations are being conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the CID, while the Nationalist Congress Party has demanded a CBI inquiry.

“I have written to and spoken with the Union Home Minister regarding the demand. As per DGCA, 13 technical points are under investigation. A detailed audit of VSR company is also underway,” he said. He urged those with doubts to submit them formally to investigating agencies so that they can be examined effectively. “Let the inquiry report come. The findings will help us strengthen aviation safety,” he added.

On Narhari Zirwal Raid

Responding to questions regarding a reported raid ACB on the office of Minister Narhari Zirwal, Fadnavis said he had given full autonomy to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

“If anyone receives credible information, even the Chief Minister’s office can be raided. No one should draw conclusions that the Minister (ZIrwal) is involved. If we had evidence, we would have taken action and sought his resignation,” he clarified.

He also said an inquiry into allegations regarding minority school certificates was underway and being monitored by Sunetra Pawar.

On the appointment of the Leader of Opposition, Fadnavis said the matter falls under the purview of the Assembly Speaker, who functions independently.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said Ajit Pawar had presented the State Budget for 11 years and never compromised on fiscal discipline. “He ensured funds were available for schemes like Ladki Bahin and prioritised development of the state,” she said.

Shinde Backs Budget, Targets Opposition

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said it was unfortunate that the Budget was being presented without Ajit Pawar in the House. “When the Budget was presented, everyone would look to Ajit Dada. We stand united behind Sunetra Pawar and the entire ministerial team,” Shinde said. He reiterated that investment commitments worth Rs 30 lakh crore were secured during Fadnavis’ visit to Davos and said all electoral promises would be fulfilled.

Shinde accused Opposition parties of being unable to accept their electoral defeat and criticised their protests during the AI summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, Shinde said 40 lakh houses would be provided to Mumbaikars over the next five years. Referring to the recent Mulund slab collapse incident, he said a penalty of Rs 5 crore had been imposed on the construction company and Rs 1 crore on the consultant. He added that the government had initiated measures towards creating a “traffic-free Mumbai” as part of its urban mobility reforms.

With the Budget Session commencing Monday, the ruling alliance has signalled a focus on fiscal prudence, infrastructure expansion, agricultural technology and welfare continuity. However, given the sharp exchanges between the government and the Opposition in the run-up to the session, observers expect intense debates in the coming weeks.

