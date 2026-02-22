BMC Unveils Mahalaxmi Racecourse Central Park Plan Amid MAC Objections

BMC presentation to Citizens on Sunday

Mumbai: Three days after the Mumbai Architects Collective (MAC) raised strong objections against the developmental project at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, warning the underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open space, the BMC on Sunday unveiled to the citizens the design plan of the Central Park and Sports Arena & Convention Centre at the racecourse.

The plan was presented by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during a citizen dialogue organised by South Mumbai Residents Association (SMRA) at Priyadarshini Park. Speaking with the FPJ, Gagrani said, "The tender for subway is issued, and feasibility study for basement work is going on. There is no estimates yet for basements, but the subway will be around Rs 500 crore."

The presentation unveiled BMC's Lease Plan of Mumbai Central Park, 9.1 acres Sports Arena & Convention Centre with more than three halls, variety of garden views, night fountains, artificial hillock, subway, three basement parkings, enhanced connectivity and many more.

The 80-pages master plan prepared by architect Hafeez Contractor, is largely divided into three sections - Garden, Sports Arena and Convention Center. The Topiary Garden section includes an Open Air Amphitheatre, Lotus Pond, Aquatic Garden, Synchronised Musical Linear Foundations, Jogging track among others. It will also include Walkway to Poly House, Artificial Hillock, City Forest Gardens, Botanical Gardens and importantly the Coastal Gardens to Racecourse Connectivity via subway.

The Convention Center will be developed at the area of 9.1 acres, having three units and pre-function lobby area. The Sports Arena will have amenities like Gym and Handball, Cricket Nets and Shooting, Table Tennies, Skating Ring, Taekwondo, Boxing/Wrestling/Judu/Kho Kho, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Squash, Aquatic Arena, a cafeteria and Velodrome in between.

Milind Deora, a Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena (Shinde) and a south Mumbai resident, who was present at the citizen dialogue and presentation on Sunday said, "Municipal Commissioner Gagrani plans to transform the Mahalaxmi Racecourse into India's first Central Park- a dream project of DCM Eknath Shinde."

It was in December 2025, DCM Eknath Shinde announced that the Mahalaxmi racecourse would be developed on the lines of New York Central Park. The proposed complex would host international level sporting facilities as well as traditional Indian sports, and include parking for 5,000 vehicles. Of the total area, 125 acres would come from the racecourse, while 170 acres would be drawn from land reclaimed for the Coastal Road.

However, nearly 102 members of the MAC, in their second such letter on February 19 demanded full disclosure of development rights, lease terms, FSI grants and financial deals tied to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land held by the BMC and the Royal Western India Turf Club, RWITC. In an appeal to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, they warned that underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open space.

The MAC also slammed the plan, warning that the proposed underground pedestrian corridors would fatten FSI, boosting buildable area for properties within 500 metres of metro stations. While not opposed to redeveloping the racecourse or improving public access, it said the current proposal “far exceeds access — and its full implications have been hidden from the public.”

