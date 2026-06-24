Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Chairs Review Meeting On Preparedness For Ashadhi Ekadashi In Pandharpur

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for Ashadhi Ekadashi in Tirthkshetra Pandharpur.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a review meeting on the preparedness for Ashadhi Ekadashi in TirthKshetra Pandharpur.

DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Minister Jaykumar Gore, Minister Prakash Abitkar, MoS Meghna Bordikar, MoS Madhuri Misal, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Committee's… pic.twitter.com/X1h2GWcqZD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 24, 2026

Ashadhi Ekadashi at Tirthkshetra Pandharpur is a sacred and historic pilgrimage event in which thousands of Warkaris walk hundreds of kilometres while singing devotional abhangas to reach the holy town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

Preparations for Ashadhi Ekadashi

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Minister Jaykumar Gore, Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State Meghna Bordikar, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir Committee Co-Chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar, Chief Trustee of the Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee, Alandi Devachi, Yogi Niranjan Nath Maharaj, Aacharya Tushar Bhosale, and other senior officials.

Cyber fraud cases reviewed

Moreover, in a separate development, CM Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that Maharashtra registered around 10,505 cyber financial fraud cases between January 2025 and May 2026, leading to the arrest of 2,379 accused persons.

In a written reply to a question raised by members, Fadnavis said cyber frauds involving digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, malicious APK files, and fraudulent online links continue to pose a major challenge across the state.

Meanwhile, Ahilyanagar district alone reported 5,141 cyber fraud complaints in 2025, resulting in losses of Rs 37.76 crore. However, authorities managed to freeze transactions worth Rs 7.02 crore.

District-wise cybercrime data

Mumbai recorded nearly 4,825 cyber financial fraud cases in 2025, with losses amounting to Rs 1,031 crore. Police arrested 1,410 accused and froze transactions worth Rs 110 crore.

Nagpur registered 136 cases involving losses of Rs 82 crore, while Pune reported 536 cyber fraud cases during the first five months of 2026, with losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Seventeen cases involving fake messages and malicious files sent in the name of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) resulted in losses of Rs 88 lakh.

Strengthening cyber security

Amid the rising number of cyber fraud cases, the state has operationalised the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Mahape in Navi Mumbai to strengthen cybercrime investigations. Additionally, nearly 50 district cyber labs and police units have been equipped with modern forensic infrastructure, while cyber personnel are being trained to investigate technologically complex offences.

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