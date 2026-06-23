'Maharashtra Registered 10,505 Cyber Fraud Cases, Arrested 2,379 Accused Since January 2025': CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Maharashtra Assembly that 10,505 cyber financial fraud cases were registered across the state between January 2025 and May 2026 | YouTube - @maharashtra_assembly_live

Mumbai, June 23: Maharashtra has registered 10,505 cyber financial fraud cases between January 2025 and May 2026, leading to the arrest of 2,379 accused, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question raised by members, Fadnavis said cyber frauds involving digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, malicious APK files and fraudulent online links continue to pose a major challenge across the state.

Cyber Fraud Cases Across Districts

Ahilyanagar district reported 5,141 cyber fraud complaints in 2025, resulting in losses of Rs 37.76 crore. Authorities managed to freeze transactions worth Rs 7.02 crore.

Mumbai recorded 4,825 cyber financial fraud cases in 2025, with losses amounting to Rs 1,031 crore. Police arrested 1,410 accused and froze transactions worth Rs 110 crore.

Nagpur registered 136 cases involving Rs 82 crore, while Pune reported 536 cyber fraud cases during the first five months of 2026, with losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Seventeen cases involving fake messages and malicious files sent in the name of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) resulted in losses of Rs 88 lakh.

Measures To Strengthen Cybercrime Investigations

To strengthen cybercrime investigations, the state has operationalised the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Fifty district cyber labs and police units have been equipped with modern forensic infrastructure, and cyber personnel are being trained to investigate technologically complex offences.

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra Cyber has now been placed directly under the Director General of Police (DGP) to improve coordination and effectiveness.

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Statewide Awareness Campaign Planned

The government will also launch a statewide cyber awareness campaign through WhatsApp and continue encouraging citizens to report frauds through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and helpline 1930.

Cyber safety messages are being disseminated through social media platforms and displayed on digital screens at major railway stations, while Mumbai Police's #CyberSafeMumbai campaign is spreading awareness with the participation of prominent artists, sportspersons and actors.

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