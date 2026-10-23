Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Appointment Of 282 Navy Agniveers As Police Constables | X / @Dev_Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that 282 Navy Agniveers have been appointed as police constables in the state, with the government planning to extend similar opportunities to eligible Agniveers from the Army and Air Force.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government had decided to induct trained Agniveers willing to join the state police force.

Fadnavis Announces Police Induction

“The Agniveers who have undergone extensive training are serving under a short-service commission. The Maharashtra government has decided that any of these individuals who wish to join the Maharashtra Police will be inducted into the force,” Fadnavis said.

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He highlighted the training and experience gained by Agniveers during their military service, stating that their skills would benefit the police force.

282 Navy Agniveers Appointed

Taking to his official X account, Fadnavis announced that the state government had approved the appointment of 282 Navy Agniveers following amendments to the relevant recruitment rules.

“Great News! We had taken the decision in the state cabinet to provide reservation in government jobs to the Agniveers fighting for the country. Accordingly, necessary changes have been made in the rules, and now approval has been granted to appoint 282 Agniveers,” he stated.

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According to the post, the state government received the first list of 282 Navy Agniveers who are from Maharashtra.

The selected personnel include 150 Seaman Deckside and 132 Seaman Engineside Agniveers. Fadnavis said all 282 had been appointed as police constables and appointment orders had been issued.

Focus On Coastal Security

Highlighting the importance of the appointments, Fadnavis said the first batch of Agniveers inducted into the Maharashtra Police came from the Navy. “We have integrated all of them into our coastal security wing,” he said.

“They have served on the borders and in challenging terrains. Given their excellent training, I believe this has been mutually beneficial, and we have successfully absorbed all these Agniveers,” Fadnavis added.

Opportunities For Army, Air Force Agniveers

The Chief Minister also indicated that the state government would create further opportunities for Agniveers who had served in other branches of the armed forces.

“We will certainly provide opportunities for Agniveers from the Army and the Air Force to join our police force as well,” he said.

The development comes amid similar initiatives by several other states to provide employment opportunities to Agniveers after their military service.