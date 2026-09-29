Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 10% Reservation For Former Agniveers In Uniformed Group C Government Posts | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved a policy providing 10 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in recruitment to uniformed Group C posts in the state government and semi-government services. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio. The reservation will be applicable to former Agniveers who are residents of Maharashtra.

Policy Based On Chief Secretary-Led Committee Recommendations

The policy has been framed on the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary, which was constituted to work out a mechanism for absorbing former Agniveers into state and semi-government services.

The reservation will cover uniformed Group C posts in departments and establishments including the Home, State Excise, Forest and Urban Development departments. Posts covered under the policy include police constables and driver constables in the state police and State Reserve Police Force, prison constables, firemen and rescuers, Home Guard personnel, State Intelligence Department constables, excise department personnel, forest guards and municipal fire service posts.

Higher Quota Possible For Specific Posts

The Cabinet has also authorised the high-level committee to increase the 10 per cent reservation in specific posts if a higher quota is considered necessary, provided the existing social reservation remains unaffected.

Former Agniveers will receive several concessions in the recruitment process. They will be exempted from the written examination, while relaxations will also be provided in the upper age limit, physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST), subject to detailed government orders.

No Repeat Training Or Recruitment Examination Required

Fadnavis said former Agniveers would not be required to undergo another recruitment examination or repeat training that they had already completed during their four-year military service. However, post-specific training requirements may continue to apply.

"For example, if an Agniveer joins as a fireman, he may have to undergo three months of training in a year. Such requirements will apply to them," Fadnavis said.

Former Agniveers will also receive a four-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment to the state services. The policy will also cover provisions relating to seniority, promotion, training, experience and skills.

Fadnavis said the government would consider creating additional posts if sufficient vacancies were not available to accommodate eligible former Agniveers seeking employment in state services.

He also highlighted the potential role of former Navy Agniveers in coastal security, saying the state would make special efforts to accommodate eligible personnel in this area.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme was introduced by the Centre in 2022 for the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under the scheme, candidates aged between 17.5 and 21 years are recruited for a four-year term and receive training in areas including discipline, leadership, technical skills, disaster management, security and organisational procedures. Based on performance, discipline and skills, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers are retained for permanent service in the armed forces after completion of the four-year tenure.

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