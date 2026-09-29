Bhandup Jeweller Duped In Fake Gold Deal As Gang Posing As Police Allegedly Steals ₹12 Lakh Cash, Cheque Book | AI

Mumbai: A gang allegedly conspired to dupe a jeweller by offering gold biscuits at a discounted price and later posing as police officers to forcibly snatch Rs12 lakh in cash and a bank cheque book from him in Bhandup. The Bhandup police have registered a case against Kantilal Kothari, Kisanlal Kothari and four unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Friend Introduces Jeweller To Alleged Gold Traders

According to the FIR, the complainant, Dharmendra Mansingh Patil, 47, a jeweller residing in Bhandup West, was introduced to Kothari through his acquaintance Gopal Shankar Pawaskar, 47, who is involved in share-market trading. On June 28, Pawaskar allegedly told Patil that Kantilal Kothari was involved in the large-scale trading of gold biscuits and could arrange them at a lower-than-market price.

Patil agreed to the proposal. Kantilal subsequently put him in touch with his son, Kisanlal Kothari, and discussions regarding the proposed transaction continued between the parties. According to the police, the terms of the deal and the alleged conspiracy were worked out in the Shivajinagar area of Tembhipada Road in Bhandup West.

After discussions, Patil allegedly agreed to purchase two 100-gram gold biscuits for Rs28 lakh. The accused reportedly demanded that half the amount be paid online and the remaining amount in cash.

Jeweller Asked To Bring Cash To Airoli

On September 21, Patil, accompanied by his nephews Sai Patil and Ayush Patil and his friend Pawaskar, left Bhandup with the cash. The accused allegedly instructed them to come to the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai and meet near Garam Masala Hotel on Sector 9, Airoli-Mulund Road.

At around 1.30 pm, when they reached the location, Kisanlal allegedly called and confirmed how many people were travelling in the vehicle. He then instructed Patil and Pawaskar to proceed on foot with the money.

Patil allegedly met Kisanlal at a road corner, where he was shown two gold biscuits. After examining them, Patil returned to the vehicle, brought Rs12 lakh in cash and handed the money to Pawaskar, who then gave it to the accused for counting.

Fake Police Raid Used To Steal Cash

When Patil asked for a receipt, the accused allegedly told him that the final transaction would be completed at an office and attempted to divert his attention.

At that moment, three unidentified men allegedly arrived in an Ertiga car. Carrying fibre sticks allegedly resembling those used by police personnel, they claimed to be police officers and began assaulting Patil and the man who had shown the gold biscuits.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly snatched the bag containing Rs12 lakh in cash and a bank cheque book bearing the name of Patil's wife. The man who had displayed the gold biscuits was also allegedly forced into the Ertiga, following which the group fled towards Mumbai. The entire incident reportedly lasted only a few seconds, leaving Patil shocked.

Following the incident, Patil allegedly sent messages to Kantilal and Kisanlal demanding that his money be returned and warning that he would approach the police. The accused allegedly responded by questioning why he had gone to the police station and told him to collect the money from police, before switching off their phones.

Patil subsequently approached the Bhandup police and lodged a complaint against Kantilal Kothari, Kisanlal Kothari, the unidentified man who allegedly displayed the gold biscuits and three unidentified accomplices.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to conspiracy, cheating, robbery and other offences. Further investigation is underway.

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