Mumbai March Launches ‘10 Minutes For Mumbai’ Campaign To Push UNESCO World Heritage City Recognition For The Island City |

Mumbai: A campaign seeking UNESCO World Heritage City recognition for Mumbai, has been launched by volunteer group, Mumbai March, bymaking a case for the city's geological, ecological and cultural heritage spanning more than 66 million years.

Exhibition To Showcase Mumbai’s Heritage Journey

Titled '10 Minutes for Mumbai', the campaign will be launched on Friday, October 2, with an exhibition, Mumbai March – 10 Minutes for Mumbai Heritage, at the Radio Room of The Radio Club in Colaba.

The group has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and the Municipal Commissioner, submitting proposals and seeking official support for the city's UNESCO bid.

Through the campaign, Mumbai March aims to build public support for recognising Mumbai's natural and built heritage and securing institutional backing for its UNESCO World Heritage City bid.

Photographs Shift Focus Beyond Mumbai Skyline

The exhibition will feature 20 photographs curated by Mumbai March core group members Srinivas Rao, photojournalist Rajesh Prabhakar and Pradeep Dhivar. The photographs trace Mumbai's evolution, shifting the focus from its high-rise skyline to its geological formations, mangroves, biodiversity and historic settlements.

The showcase highlights the city's ecological wealth, including more than 350 bird species and 162 butterfly species, as well as wild leopards inhabiting Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which extends into the metropolis.

It also documents Stone Age habitation sites, a 2,200-year-old Buddhist stupa, historic forts, multi-faith shrines, traditional Koli fishing villages and industrial landmarks such as textile mills and Mumbai's iconic local trains.

The event will also see the release of Mumbai for UNESCO World Heritage City, a book curated by core group member Dr Hitendra Mehta. The first edition documents sites that reflect the city's geological and cultural legacy.

These include Gilbert Hill in Andheri, a 225-foot-high formation of columnar basalt dating back approximately 65 million years; the Sopara Stupa; Sanjay Gandhi National Park; Banganga Tank; and the Kanheri, Elephanta, Mahakali, Mandapeshwar and Jogeshwari Caves.

The caves house Hindu and Buddhist monuments carved into rock over the past one to two millennia.

Among cities currently in the UNESCO World Heritage Cities are Rome, Italy; Kyoto, Japan's ancient capital; Dubrovnik, Croatia, a medieval walled city on the Adriatic Sea; Ahmedabad's historic walled city, and Edinburgh, Scotland, with its medieval Old Town and the New Town.

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