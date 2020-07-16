Maharashtra class 12 results 2020: MSBSHE announced results; scores to be out today on mahresult.nic.in by 1 pm

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC/ class 12 Result 2020.

The scores can be checked online only at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board announced that the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams stands at 90.66 percent.

This year, the pass percentage of students has increased by 4.7 percent. The board has announced that it will not release a merit list for this year. Last year, Maharashtra recorded 85.88 passing percentage

This year, Konkan division has topped among the nine divisions with a pass percentage of 95.89. The second position is secured by Pune division with 92.50 percent. Whereas, Aurangabad has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 88.18.

The stream-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra board HSC/ class 12 exams is as follows:

Science - 96.93 percent

Commerce - 91.27 percent

Arts - 82.63 percent

Vocational - 86.07 percent

Steps to check the results: