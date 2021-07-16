Maharashtra Class 10 board exam: SSC results out on mahahsscboard.in; simple steps to check

On Thursday, Gaikwad had said, "The online results of SSC prepared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on the basis of internal assessment in the year 2021 will be released on July 16, 2021, at 1 pm. Best wishes to all students."

This year, there are 16,58,624 students in Maharashtra who were awaiting their Class 10 results, out of which 7,48,693 are girls and 9,09,931 are boys. This year, Class 10 SSC board examinations which were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021, were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra.

The schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams was disturbed in the country followed by the second COVID-19 wave and followed lockdown. Later almost all the states including Maharashtra cancelled the Class 10 and 12 exams and considered the non-examination route for the evaluation.

On May 28, the state released a government resolution (GR) directing schools to mark students according to an assessment policy wherein 50 marks per subject will be based on final scores of Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations of Class 10 and 20 marks on final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessment of Class 10.