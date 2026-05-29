Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal To Chair 41 Review Meetings Over BJP MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade’s Pending Representations | file pic

Mumbai: In what Mantralaya insiders describe as an extraordinary bureaucratic exercise, Maharashtra Chief Secretary (CS) Rajesh Aggarwal is set to chair 41 review meetings over four days to examine representations submitted by a single BJP Rajya Sabha MP — Dr Ajeet Gopchade.

A medical practitioner from Nanded who entered the RS in 2024, Gopchade appears to have achieved what few elected representatives manage: compelling the state’s top bureaucrat to personally review dozens of issues raised with multiple departments after sustained follow-up.

Meetings have been scheduled between June 1 and June 4 to examine a long list of representations submitted by the MP to both the CM’s Office and the CS. According to senior officials, Gopchade repeatedly complained that despite constant follow-up, departments had failed to respond adequately to issues raised between 2024 and 2026. The scale of the exercise is striking. The Public Health Department, headed by Shiv Sena minister Prakash Abitkar, tops the list with 51 representations, followed by 47 matters concerning the Home Department under CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Review meetings will also cover departments where only a single representation was submitted, including Social Justice, Cooperation, Information and Public Relations, and even civil aviationrelated matters handled by the General Administration Department.

The schedule itself resembles a bureaucratic relay race. On June 1, meetings involving 21 departments will be compressed into seven slots between 11 am and 1 pm. June 2 will see eight departments reviewed in four sessions, while six departments each will be examined on June 3 and 4. Secretaries, commissioners, directors, joint secretaries, deputy secretaries and district collectors are expected to attend, armed with detailed responses. “It is rare for such an extensive review mechanism to be activated for one MP,” admitted a senior Mantralaya functionar.