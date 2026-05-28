Maharashtra RTO Employees Warn Of Indefinite Strike From June 16 Over Pending Promotions, Service Rules

RTO Employees Warn Of Indefinite Strike From June 16 Over Pending Promotions, Service Rules | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: The Motor Vehicle Department (RTO) Employees’ Association has threatened to launch a major statewide agitation, alleging that the government and department administration have repeatedly failed to address long-pending issues related to promotions, service rules and financial entitlements. The association has announced a three-phase protest programme and warned that an indefinite strike will begin from June 16, a move that could severely disrupt RTO operations across Maharashtra.

According to a report by Loksatta, the state government had approved a revised organisational framework for the Motor Vehicles Department on September 23, 2022. Employees had expected the restructuring to create additional higher-level posts and improve promotion opportunities. However, the union claimed that despite the passage of more than three years, the promotion process has remained stuck due to the non-implementation of service entry rules.

The association alleged that although the administration had temporarily issued promotion orders following pressure from employees and union representatives, several staff members were later reverted to their previous positions within just a few months. The move reportedly triggered widespread dissatisfaction among employees working in RTO offices across the state.

The employees’ body also expressed disappointment that no effective action has been taken by the Transport Department despite Transport Minister Prataprao Sarnaik allegedly issuing written directives instructing officials to resolve the matter and provide relief to affected employees.

The association further stated that promotion files of 23 employees have reportedly remained pending at the ministry level since 2016, reported Loksatta. Employees have also alleged that the absence of proper service entry rules has deprived many staff members of financial benefits under the Assured Progress Scheme, which grants benefits after completion of 10, 20 and 30 years of service.

In addition, the union claimed that the lack of recruitment and service rules for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Prosecutor has resulted in eligible law graduates within the department being denied appointment opportunities. The long-pending demand to redesignate the posts of Clerk Typist and Senior Clerk as ‘Transport Assistant’ and ‘Senior Transport Assistant’ respectively has also not been resolved, the association said.

The organisation alleged that administrative irregularities and delays within the department have forced nearly 400 officers and employees to seek legal intervention through the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal.

As part of the agitation schedule, the association has announced a two-hour protest on June 2, followed by a one-day symbolic strike on June 9. If the pending demands are not addressed immediately, employees will proceed with an indefinite strike from June 16, the union warned.

Surendra Sartape, General Secretary of the Motor Vehicle Department (RTO) Employees’ Association, appealed to employees across Maharashtra to remain united and prepared for what he described as a decisive struggle for their rights, promotions and financial justice.

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