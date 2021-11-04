Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wishes citizens a happy and prosperous Diwali

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to convey his Diwali wishes to the citizens.

"Happy Dipotsav, Prakash Parva, Happy Diwali to the people of the state. May this glorious festival bring health and happiness, prosperity and prosperity in the lives of all of us.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," the Prime Minister tweeted.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also sent his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Deepawali. He said, "Let us celebrate this festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of the environment."

Along with PM Modia and President Kovind, home minister Amt Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi also wished citizens a Happy Diwali.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, i.e November 4.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

