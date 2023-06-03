Maharashtra: Change in government delays setting up of cancer centres in 4 districts

Tata Memorial Centre |

Mumbai: Oncology radiation therapy centre and cardiac cath labs which were supposed to come up in four districts across Maharashtra, are still under process despite the proposal bring passed in cabinet by the former Health Minister Rajesh Tope last year in April. The proposal was delayed due to the change in government last year in August.

The centres are scheduled to come up in Pune, Jalna, Ratnagiri and Thane to reduce the load on Tata Memorial Center and make it convenient for the patients to visit the facilities. At present, due to the rush, cancer patients wait two months for chemotherapy after diagnosis.

Construction under process

A former senior official from the state health department said, “Change in government has delayed the project and we expect a concrete step from the authorities soon. ”Additional Director of Health Services Dr Swapnil Lale said, the construction of both labs and centres is under process and they are waiting for approval from Haffkine Institute for the equipment required in the centres.

“There will be no change in the locations but before that, we need to do construction work and build bunkers underground for radiation hazard management. For this, we have given the contract to the Public Works Department,” he said.

Read Also D Y Patil Hospital Nerul gets advanced Bi-Plane Cath Lab

19 locations finalized for setting up of cath labs

A total of 19 locations have been finalised for the cardiac cath labs which are namely: Thane, Parbhani, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Panvel, Bhandara, Malad Malvani, Karad, Ahmednagar, Mira Bhayander, Dhule, Aurangabad, Beed, Washim, Hingoli, Sindhudurg, Buldhana and Akola. As per the National Health Mission, Coronary heart disease shows a prevalence of 6.4% in urban areas and 2.5% in rural areas.

Senior health officer from the Director of Health Services, Thane Division said, Cath labs are being set up in Maharashtra on priority to provide quality health service close to the place of their stay. They have finalised 19 locations where labs will be coming and it will be done in three phases.

“Labs will be installed in the next three months; however, the radiation centre will be delayed as it will cost ₹100-50 crore and we have received a total of ₹238 crore, which was saved from the MPJAY scheme. For easy screening and early diagnosis, we will soon float tenders for cancer vans, which cost about Rs1 crore each,” he said.