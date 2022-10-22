D Y Patil Hospital Nerul gets advanced Bi-Plane Cath Lab

The state-of-art facility was inaugurated by Dr Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government | Twitter/Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Nerul: Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, in Nerul has launched city’s first ever IGS 6 - AutoRIght Advanced Bi-Plane Cath Lab that combines the latest advancements in Cath lab Technology with Artificial Intelligence. This state-of-art facility was inaugurated by Dr Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya - Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India last week.

This new addition is designed to especially be beneficial to cardiac patients. This new Cath lab, equipped with Virtual Simulation Capabilities for Precision Healthcare, is unparalleled in providing innovative care and is designed for adult and paediatric patients.

This is South Asia’s first state-of-the-art, most advanced model of Cath Lab and the IGS 6 from Wipro GE Healthcare is the first AutoRight enabled Cath Lab in India. This adds another feather to the premium institution’s hat and strengthens DY Patil Hospital’s commitment towards providing the best medical care to their patients.

With great Vision of Founder President, Padma Shree Dr D.Y Patil and under the able leadership of Vijay Patil and with team of eminent cardiologist, D.Y. Patil Hospital has been running its Cardiology Department and DM Cardiology super speciality teaching program since 2005.

D.Y Patil Hospital is one of the leading hospitals performing the largest numbers of Cardiac interventional procedures for all sections of society under Mahatma Phule Jeevan Dayi scheme, Ayushman Bharat scheme and other charity schemes. Till now more than 25,000 Cardiac interventions have been done by the Cardiology Department of the hospital.

Dr. Vijay Patil says, “The vision of DY Patil Hospital has always been to provide cutting-edge treatment to our patients. With this new addition of IGS 6-AutoRIghtTM Advanced Bi-Plane Cath lab, DY Patil Hospital is set to achieve a new benchmark in the healthcare ecosystem, ensuring patients receive the most advanced cardiac care and procedures under one roof. With rising complexities pertaining to health issues, it has become imperative to introduce tailor-made solutions keeping in mind the requirements of every patient. I believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds the potential to transform the healthcare industry with smarter and advanced solutions.”