UP: Dengue patient dies after 'Mosambi juice' transfused instead of white platelets; hospital sealed

A video allegedly exposing a fake blood bank unit from UP recently surfaced on social media. It claimed that a patient who died of dengue was given sweet lime juice instead of blood plasma; the two have a similar appearance. Following the incident, officials sealed the healthcare premises.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
UP hospital sealed for allegedly providing 'mosambi juice' to a dengue patient | Twitter
Prayagraj: A private hospital here was sealed on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, police said.

After a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the hospital was sealed.

The patient, Pradeep Pandey was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said. However, no FIR has been registered at the local police station.

Hospital passes the buck

The owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.

In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing." "If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he said.

According to reports, the patient died due to the transfusion of "wrong platelets" and the samples of those will be examined. Asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.

Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient Pradeep Pandey's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him. "They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.

Mishra said that the platelets should be examined and their origin should be traced because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, said, "An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested."

