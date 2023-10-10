Maharashtra: Central Railway Announces Permanent Augmentation Of Five Pairs Of Trains With Additional Coaches

Representative image

The Central Railway has taken a significant step towards enhancing passenger comfort by announcing the permanent augmentation of five pairs trains with air-conditioned and general coaches. This move is aimed at providing better facilities to passengers traveling on these routes.

Starting from October 14, 2023, the Pune-Ajni-Humsafar Express will see a significant upgrade with the addition of five coaches. Three AC-2 Tier and two AC-3 Tier coaches will be attached to the train, increasing its total number of coaches from 15 to 20. In the opposite direction, Ajni-Pune Humsafar Express will also benefit from these additional coaches starting October 15, 2023.

Transformation

Similarly, the Pune-Nagpur Humsafar Express will undergo a transformation with the addition of three AC-2 Tier and two AC-3 Tier coaches, commencing from October 12, 2023. The Nagpur-Pune Humsafar Express will follow suit with the addition of these coaches from October 13, 2023, taking the total number of coaches from 15 to 29.

In the Kolhapur-Dhanbad Express, one AC-3 Tier coach will be added starting from October 13, 2023, departing from Kolhapur, and from October 16, 2023, departing from Dhanbad. This will elevate the total number of coaches from 20 to 21.

Improved facilities

Furthermore, passengers on the Nagpur-Madgaon special train will enjoy improved facilities with the addition of one AC-3 Tier and one General Second Class coach. These coaches will be added from October 14, 2023, departing from Nagpur, and from October 15, 2023, departing from Madgaon. The total number of coaches on this train will increase from 22 to 24.

Lastly, the LTT-Ballarshah Special train is set to welcome four additional coaches, including two AC-3 Tier and two General Second Class coaches. Starting from October 17, 2023, departing from LTT, and from October 18, 2023, departing from Ballarshah, the total number of coaches on this train will rise from 17 to 21.

Central Railway believes that the addition of these coaches will greatly benefit the commuters on these trains, offering them increased comfort and convenience during their journeys.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)