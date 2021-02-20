Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut postpones son's wedding reception in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Cabinet Minister Nitin Raut has postponed his son Kunal Raut's wedding reception which was to be held on 21st February. The Cabinet Minister took the decision as Nagpur has reported a rise in Covid cases.

Raut shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Considering rise in COVID-19 cases in Nagpur dist, we have decided to cancel wedding reception of my son

@kunalrautkr9 Kunal & Akansha on February 21, 2021 at Nagpur. The inconvenience is deeply regretted and invitees are requested to cancel their respective plans."

The wedding ceremony took place on 19th February, said the miniter's family in a statemnt to PTI.