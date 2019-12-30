Maharashtra cabinet expansion: A sneak peek of the swearing in ceremony’s venue

On Monday, exactly 32 days after he was sworn-in on November 28, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to expand his council of ministers.
Since past two weeks, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to finalise the Cabinet expansion plans. Currently, besides the Chief Minister, the MVA government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.
On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers -- including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks -- are likely to be inducted. The oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra Cabinet ministers is likely to begin at 1 pm at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct. The total strength of the ministry of Maharashtra cabinet can be maximum 42 including the Chief Minister.
Here's a sneak peak of the venue where swearing in will take place:
The Shiv Sena has released list of 11 names which are likely to be inducted in the state Cabinet. Shiv Sena leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, Shankarrao Gadakh, Bacchu Kadu and Sandeepan Bhumare.
Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan are among the leaders who are likely to be inducted in the Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday as part of its first expansion. Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, an MLA from Worli, is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest elections and is likely to become one of the youngest cabinet minister.
The Congress leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Ashok Chavan, Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Vaddetiwar, KC Padavi, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Shaikh, Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Patangrao Kadam. But from these two are expected to be made the ministers of state (MoS).
The NCP leaders who are likely to take oath as Maharashtra ministers include Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad, along with Dhanjaya Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Dr Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Hasan Mushrif, Balasheb Patil and Dilip Walse Patil among others. NCP's first time MLA from Shrivardhan, Aditi Tatkare is also likely to be sworn in as Minister of State (MoS).
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
