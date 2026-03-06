Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Draft Anti Conversion Bill: What The Proposed Law Means & What Happens Next - EXPLAINED |

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Budget Presentation, the state cabinet on March 5 cleared a draft anti-conversion bill, which makes it mandatory to seek permission from a competent authority before converting to another religion. According to Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane, the bill has been approved under the proposed ‘Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam 2026'. The proposed bill gives the right to religious freedom and does not include the right to convert by force, fraud or allurement.

60-Day Mandatory Notice

According to the proposed bill, a person who wants to convert must give a 60-day notice and seek permission from the designated authority before converting.

Registration Within 25 Days

The bill also states that once the conversion takes place, it must be registered with the authority within 25 days, or it will be considered null and void.

FIR If Blood Relatives Complain About Conversion

The proposed bill also states that if the blood relative of a person who wishes to convert files a complaint about the same being unlawful, the police will register a First Information Report (FIR) and conduct a probe.

Political Reaction Opposition On Anti-Conversion Bill

Though Nitesh Rane said that there was a demand for an anti-conversion law in the state. However, opposition leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, criticised the proposed bill and claimed the legislation targets a single religion while ignoring other pressing issues in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“What are they trying to prove with the anti-conversion bill? There are many other issues in Maharashtra, but they are targeting one religion with this bill," Wadettiwar said while speaking to PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Calling the cabinet's approval 'absolutely wrong', Congress leader Hussain Dalwai said, "It is absolutely wrong for the government to decide who should marry whom or what they should do... There is no need for the government to decide these matters..."

(With inputs from PTI)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/